Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:53 AM
Front Page

Families of 9 dead cops get Tk 17 lakh DMP grant

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Shafiqul Islam on Thursday handed over Tk 17 lakh to the families of eight police personnel and an Ansar member who sacrificed their lives while performing duties during the coronavirus pandemic.
On behalf of the DMP Commissioner, Mohammad Moazzem Hossain Bhuiyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Welfare and Force Division, handed over the grant to the families of
Raju Ahmed, Inspector Abdul Majid and Ansar member.
Besides, police superintendents of Cumilla, Luxmipur, Jamalpur, Mymensingh and Barguna districts handed over the donation, on behalf of the DMP commissioner over to the families at their respective offices.
Mohammad Moazzem Hossain Bhuiyan told a news agency that the diehard brave members of the police are working tirelessly at the field level to build awareness among the common people with an aim to stop spreading of Covid-19 pandemic.
As a result, the police members were exposed to coronavirus in an extreme dangerous situation like a true fighter, he said.
"The brave policemen had sacrificed their lives to ensure the security and service for the country. Their sacrifice for this nation will always remain at people's minds with great respect," Bhuiyan said.
DMP Deputy Commissioner of Police Anisur Rahman said most of the coronavirus-infected policemen were members of the DMP and added, "As of Tuesday, 1,706 policemen had been infected with the coronavirus."
He said eight members of the DMP lost their lives to ensure the safety of the people. They were Counter Terrorism Department Inspector Raju Ahmed, West Division Sub-Inspector (SI), Md Sultanul Arefin Hira, Assistant SI Raghunath Roy and Abdul Khalek of the South division, Nayek Al Mamunur Rashid of Transport division, Traffic North Division Constable Ashek Mahmud, Constable of Traffic East Division Jalal Uddin Khoka, Wari Division Constable Jasim Uddin and Ansar member of Gulshan division Abdul Majid.
So far, 16 patriotic and brave members of the police has lost their in the Corona War.
The sincere efforts and guidance of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed, the police personnel who were infected by the coronavirus, have recovered quickly due to proper treatment. They have also again joined their duties.
Since the advent of corona infection, members of the police have been the worst affected in a single profession. As many as 5,333 proud members of police, including senior officers of different ranks, have been infected by the deadly coronavirus till Tuesday to ensure the service and safety of the people.


