Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:53 AM
Home Front Page

35 more die of C-19, 2,423 new cases

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Bangladesh saw another spike in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths as the health authorities announced the detection of 2,423 new cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday.
"With the latest figures, the death toll reached 781 while the number of confirmed cases stood at 57,563, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at a regular online briefing.
In the last 24 hours, 50 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,694 samples, she
added. Thedetection rate of new patients on Thursday has been recorded at 19.09 percent.
Across the country 571 more patients made recovery, she said adding that so far 12,161 people have recovered from the disease.
Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 21.13 percent and the mortality rate is 1.36 percent in the country.
Among the deceased, 29 were male and six were female. 14 of them were aged between 51 and 60 years.
"Their age-based analysis says, three was aged between 21 and 30 years, one was aged between 31 and 40 years, three between 41 and 50, 14 between 51 and 60, 11 between 61 and 70, two between 71 and 80 and one between 81 and 90 years," Dr Nasima said.
Out of the 35 dead, 21 died in Dhaka division, nine in Chattogram division, two in Sylhet division, one in Rajshahi division, one in Barishal division, and another died in Khulna division.
"Twenty-two patients died in hospitals across the country, 12 died at home while another was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital," she added.
Three hundred eighty six more people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours while 130 were released. Currently, 6,754 people are in isolation.
During the same period, another 2,375 people were home and institutionally quarantined and 2.634 were released. At present 57,569 people are quarantined across the country.    -UNB


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],