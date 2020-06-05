Video
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:53 AM
Home Miscellaneous

6,000 police personnel infected with C-19 so far

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Altogether 5,831 police members have been infected with COVID-19  as of Thursday while 2,122 among them made full recovery till date.
Among the coronavirus-infected police members, 1777 are from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone,  said AKM Kamrul Ahsan, public relation Officer of police headquarters.
Frontline coronavirus fighters like doctors, members of police, Armed Forces and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and other agencies have been getting affected while performing duties across the country.




They have been jointly working to ensure social distancing alongside distributing relief materials.
In the meantime, 17 cops and two civilian members of the law enforcement agency  died of COVID-19 till Thursday, he said.
Among the total infected policemen, 1640  have been kept in isolation while 5,559 were sent to quarantine.
Most of the recovered policemen have joined their respective duty stations after recovery, he added.    -UNB



