6,000 police personnel infected with C-19 so far





Among the coronavirus-infected police members, 1777 are from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone, said AKM Kamrul Ahsan, public relation Officer of police headquarters.

Frontline coronavirus fighters like doctors, members of police, Armed Forces and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and other agencies have been getting affected while performing duties across the country.









They have been jointly working to ensure social distancing alongside distributing relief materials.

In the meantime, 17 cops and two civilian members of the law enforcement agency died of COVID-19 till Thursday, he said.

Among the total infected policemen, 1640 have been kept in isolation while 5,559 were sent to quarantine.

