Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:53 AM
latest
Home Back Page

World Environment Day today

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

The World Environment Day will be observed in the country as elsewhere around the world today  (Friday)  with a call to encourage worldwide awareness and action for the protection of the environment.
The theme of this year's day is: 'Time for Nature,' with a focus on its role in providing the essential infrastructure that supports life on Earth and human development.




Different organisations will observe the day with elaborate programmes in new manner this year due to coronavirus pandemic.
The World Environment Day is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the environment.
First celebrated in 1973, it has now become a widely recognised day celebrated in more than 100 countries around the globe.
The day is celebrated every year on June 5 throughout the world with different themes to create awareness about the importance of protecting planet Earth and Mother Nature.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Environment Day today
Civil works of 4 bridges on Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar rail route completed
Jimmy Carter warns racial injustices ‘undermine’ US democracy
Alibaba, Jack Ma foundations donate ventilators, medical gear
EC may drop RPO provision
Transports, water vessels ignoring health guidelines
Govt sincere to protect people from coronavirus: Hasina
HC asks TCB to sell products at upazila level


Latest News
Lightning strikes kill 17 in nine districts
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft