World Environment Day today





The theme of this year's day is: 'Time for Nature,' with a focus on its role in providing the essential infrastructure that supports life on Earth and human development.









Different organisations will observe the day with elaborate programmes in new manner this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

The World Environment Day is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the environment.

First celebrated in 1973, it has now become a widely recognised day celebrated in more than 100 countries around the globe.

