Civil works of 4 bridges on Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar rail route completed





Talking to the Daily Observer, Project Director Mafizur Rahman said civil works of four major bridges of the project have been completed.

The bridges are Sangu Bridge, Matamuhuri Bridge, Matamuhuri Branch Bridge and Bakkali Bridge. Mafiz said girders will now be installed on the four bridges.

The project director claimed that more than 40 per cent work of the project have so far been completed.

Meanwhile, the work of the project has remained suspended as all upazilas of the alignment of the project since the first week of April due to the shutdown enforced by the local authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The upazilas are Satkania, Lohagara under Chattogram district and Chokoria under Cox's Bazar district. Besides, earth filling in more than 80 per cent has already been completed, he said.

Mafizur Rahman hoped that the work would be completed by June 2022. He said a total of 365 acres of land under Chattogram district and 1000 acres of land under Cox's Bazar district have been acquired. The lands have already been handed over to two appointed contractors. Moreover, the Railway authorities handed over Tk 2288 crore to the two district administrations for acquisition of lands.

Chattogram District administration and Cox's Bazar district administration disbursed Tk 754 crore and Tk 1534 crore to the land owners as compensation for the land acquired.

Meanwhile, the Tk 18034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be implemented in three years. Two Chinese firms have already been appointed for this purpose.

Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion.

Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma Construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of Tk 2687.99 crore project from Dohazari to Chakaria.

Chinese company CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure limited are jointly implementing another portion of the project (Tk 3502.5 crore) from Chakaria to Ramu.

Under the project 128- km-long new dual gauge railway line, 184 bridges, nine station buildings, platforms and sheds will be built.

















CHATTOGRAM, May 30: Work of 128- km-long Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail line is going on in full swing with the withdrawal of lockdown from Satkania and Lohagara upazilas.Talking to the Daily Observer, Project Director Mafizur Rahman said civil works of four major bridges of the project have been completed.The bridges are Sangu Bridge, Matamuhuri Bridge, Matamuhuri Branch Bridge and Bakkali Bridge. Mafiz said girders will now be installed on the four bridges.The project director claimed that more than 40 per cent work of the project have so far been completed.Meanwhile, the work of the project has remained suspended as all upazilas of the alignment of the project since the first week of April due to the shutdown enforced by the local authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus.The upazilas are Satkania, Lohagara under Chattogram district and Chokoria under Cox's Bazar district. Besides, earth filling in more than 80 per cent has already been completed, he said.Mafizur Rahman hoped that the work would be completed by June 2022. He said a total of 365 acres of land under Chattogram district and 1000 acres of land under Cox's Bazar district have been acquired. The lands have already been handed over to two appointed contractors. Moreover, the Railway authorities handed over Tk 2288 crore to the two district administrations for acquisition of lands.Chattogram District administration and Cox's Bazar district administration disbursed Tk 754 crore and Tk 1534 crore to the land owners as compensation for the land acquired.Meanwhile, the Tk 18034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be implemented in three years. Two Chinese firms have already been appointed for this purpose.Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion.Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma Construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of Tk 2687.99 crore project from Dohazari to Chakaria.Chinese company CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure limited are jointly implementing another portion of the project (Tk 3502.5 crore) from Chakaria to Ramu.Under the project 128- km-long new dual gauge railway line, 184 bridges, nine station buildings, platforms and sheds will be built.