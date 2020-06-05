Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:53 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Civil works of 4 bridges on Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar rail route completed

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 30: Work of 128- km-long Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail line is going on in full swing with the withdrawal of lockdown from Satkania and Lohagara upazilas.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Project Director Mafizur Rahman said civil works of four major bridges of the project have been completed.
The bridges are Sangu Bridge, Matamuhuri Bridge, Matamuhuri Branch Bridge and Bakkali Bridge. Mafiz said girders will now be installed on the four bridges.
The project director claimed that more than 40 per cent work of the project have so far been completed.
Meanwhile, the work of the project has remained suspended as all upazilas of the alignment of the project since the first week of April due to the shutdown enforced by the local authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The upazilas are Satkania, Lohagara under Chattogram district and Chokoria under Cox's Bazar district. Besides, earth filling in more than 80 per cent has already been completed, he said.
Mafizur Rahman hoped that the work would be completed by June 2022. He said a total of 365 acres of land under Chattogram district and 1000 acres of land under Cox's Bazar district have been acquired. The lands have already been handed over to two appointed contractors. Moreover, the Railway authorities handed over Tk 2288 crore to the two district administrations for acquisition of lands.
Chattogram District administration and Cox's Bazar district administration disbursed Tk 754 crore and Tk 1534 crore to the land owners as compensation for the land acquired.
Meanwhile, the Tk 18034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be implemented in three years. Two  Chinese firms have already been appointed for this purpose.
Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion.
Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma Construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of Tk 2687.99 crore project from Dohazari to Chakaria.
Chinese company CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure limited are jointly implementing another portion of the project (Tk 3502.5 crore) from Chakaria to Ramu.
Under the project 128- km-long new dual gauge railway line, 184 bridges, nine station buildings, platforms and sheds will be built.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Environment Day today
Civil works of 4 bridges on Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar rail route completed
Jimmy Carter warns racial injustices ‘undermine’ US democracy
Alibaba, Jack Ma foundations donate ventilators, medical gear
EC may drop RPO provision
Transports, water vessels ignoring health guidelines
Govt sincere to protect people from coronavirus: Hasina
HC asks TCB to sell products at upazila level


Latest News
Lightning strikes kill 17 in nine districts
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft