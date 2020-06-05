Video
Friday, 5 June, 2020
Alibaba, Jack Ma foundations donate ventilators, medical gear

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation jointly donated 50 ventilators and 650,000 emergency medical gears to help Bangladesh in combating deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Executive Officer of bKash Kamal Quadir on Thursday handed over the medical gears to the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus at his office.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the donation handover ceremony through a video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban.
Apart from the 50 ventilators, the list includes 20,000 Covid-19 detection kits, 60,000 KN95 masks, 300,000 face masks, 200,000 inspection gloves, 15,000 face shields, 15,000 protective clothing, 80 electronic laser thermometers, 20,000 nucleic acid isolations and 20,000 sample preservation solutions, said a press release of bKash as Alibaba group is one of the investors of the mobile financial service provider.
Kamal Quadir said "We are delighted that Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation have sent these medical supplies for the people of Bangladesh. Jack Ma and his organizations are not only participating in Bangladesh's economic activities through investments, but are also concerned about the well-being of the people. Hence, they have sent this medical aid during this emergency."     -UNB


