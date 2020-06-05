Video
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:53 AM
Women Participation in Party Committee

EC may drop RPO provision

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission has taken a move to drop the provision of 33 percent women participation in all committees of political parties from the Representation of the People Order 1972.
The commission has taken the move as almost all 41 registered parties have failed to ensure 33 percent of women participation in their committees by 2020, a senior official of the EC told the Daily Observer.
The EC held a meeting in this regard on Monday at Nirbachon Bhaban with Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda in the chair.
The EC also discussed the issue of enacting a new law separate from the RPO on political party registration, the officials said.
About the matter, EC's Senior Secretary Md Alamgir said no decision had yet been taken at the meeting in this regard though the commission was working to enact a new law on the registration of the political party.
He said the commission would make it final after discussing the matter with all the stakeholders, including political parties.
The officials also said the commission also decided to change the name of the Representation of the People Order 1972 to the Representation of the People Act. At the last council of Awami League, amending its constitution the party extended its target year for filling at least 33 per cent of all committee positions with women from 2020 to 2021.
According to the laws, all registered political parties must fulfil at least 33 per cent of all committee positions with women by 2020.
According to EC officials, 38 of the 41 political parties registered with the commission are yet to fill 20 percent of their committee positions with women though the law requires them to do so by 2020.


