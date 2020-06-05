Transports, water vessels ignoring health guidelines





Passenger buses are reportedly charging extra fares from people after the government allowed water vessels to operate from May 31 and all modes of public transports from June 1.

At the beginning of May, The Directorate General of Health Services (GDHS) unveiled technical instructions for the road, rail and water transport sectors for carrying passengers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government asked them to follow the guidelines before allowing them to hit the streets. The government also agreed with the transport owners to increase bus fares by 60 percent on condition that they would keep 50 percent seats vacant to maintain social distancing among passengers.

But, all directives have been ignored completely in waterways and the other mass transports. Besides, buses are collecting more than 60 percent fare fixed by the government.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) is blaming launch owners and shipping workers for not maintaining health guidelines issued by DGHS.

The officials of BIWTA said the launch owners and employees were indifferent towards the health guidelines. They didn't take any preparation even after getting enough time.

Rafiqul Islam, Director of the Traffic of BIWTA, told the Daily Observer, "We have taken all measures to follow directives. If launch owners and passengers do not cooperate, it will be impossible for us to maintain all health directives."

"Only BIWTA cannot maintain everything without the cooperation of police, river police, launch owners, and ultimately the awareness of passengers," he added.

Meanwhile, launch owners said they were trying hard to follow the health guidelines.

Mahbub Uddin, President of the River Passenger Transport Association, said, "It is seen that social distancing is being violated on terminals and pontoons. But, on launches, we are maintaining all health directives including social distancing."

Management on terminals and pontoons is the responsibility of the BIWTA, he said.

"We have given our employees all protective materials including personal protective equipment (PPE) and they disinfect the whole launch after every trip. We didn't hike fare during this crisis period and didn't get any incentives from the government," he added.

On the other hand, many of the buses are allegedly charging extra fares violating the government approved additional bus fare. Besides, they are not following the health guidelines amid the Corona period.

Passengers of different bus services complained to this correspondent that buses were taking 100pc extra fare where 60pc was supposed to be taken from them.

Halim Ahmed, a passenger of Dhamrai Paribahan, said, "They are charging Tk10 for going to Dhakeshwary from Gulistan while they are supposed to take Tk8. Earlier the fare was only Tk5."

Not only that bus operators are also taking passengers at their wills and following no health directives, he said.

Mustafizur Rahman, a passenger who was heading from Firmgate to Kakoli said earlier the fare was Tk10 but now it was Tk20 in place of Tk16 fixed by the government.



















All modes of public transports including water vessels are allegedly violating the government health guidelines.Passenger buses are reportedly charging extra fares from people after the government allowed water vessels to operate from May 31 and all modes of public transports from June 1.At the beginning of May, The Directorate General of Health Services (GDHS) unveiled technical instructions for the road, rail and water transport sectors for carrying passengers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The government asked them to follow the guidelines before allowing them to hit the streets. The government also agreed with the transport owners to increase bus fares by 60 percent on condition that they would keep 50 percent seats vacant to maintain social distancing among passengers.But, all directives have been ignored completely in waterways and the other mass transports. Besides, buses are collecting more than 60 percent fare fixed by the government.Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) is blaming launch owners and shipping workers for not maintaining health guidelines issued by DGHS.The officials of BIWTA said the launch owners and employees were indifferent towards the health guidelines. They didn't take any preparation even after getting enough time.Rafiqul Islam, Director of the Traffic of BIWTA, told the Daily Observer, "We have taken all measures to follow directives. If launch owners and passengers do not cooperate, it will be impossible for us to maintain all health directives.""Only BIWTA cannot maintain everything without the cooperation of police, river police, launch owners, and ultimately the awareness of passengers," he added.Meanwhile, launch owners said they were trying hard to follow the health guidelines.Mahbub Uddin, President of the River Passenger Transport Association, said, "It is seen that social distancing is being violated on terminals and pontoons. But, on launches, we are maintaining all health directives including social distancing."Management on terminals and pontoons is the responsibility of the BIWTA, he said."We have given our employees all protective materials including personal protective equipment (PPE) and they disinfect the whole launch after every trip. We didn't hike fare during this crisis period and didn't get any incentives from the government," he added.On the other hand, many of the buses are allegedly charging extra fares violating the government approved additional bus fare. Besides, they are not following the health guidelines amid the Corona period.Passengers of different bus services complained to this correspondent that buses were taking 100pc extra fare where 60pc was supposed to be taken from them.Halim Ahmed, a passenger of Dhamrai Paribahan, said, "They are charging Tk10 for going to Dhakeshwary from Gulistan while they are supposed to take Tk8. Earlier the fare was only Tk5."Not only that bus operators are also taking passengers at their wills and following no health directives, he said.Mustafizur Rahman, a passenger who was heading from Firmgate to Kakoli said earlier the fare was Tk10 but now it was Tk20 in place of Tk16 fixed by the government.