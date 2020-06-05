Vietnam preparing to tackle desert locust attack

HANOI, June 4: The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is prompting preparations for the possibility of an invasion by desert locusts in the time ahead.

The MARD said desert locusts have caused devastation in Pakistan and entered India's northern and western areas in late May. They may continue migrating to Bangladesh, Myanmar, Laos, or Yunnan and Guangxi provinces of China, and then Vietnam.

If the locust swarms reach those regions, they will directly threaten agricultural production in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, the ministry noted, stressing the critical importance of keeping a close watch on the formation and migration directions of locust swarms in Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and especially Myanmar, China and Laos.

Desert locusts are likely to follow southwest and west winds to continue migrating to South Asian countries like Pakistan and India in June and July, and then to Vietnam, the ministry said. -VNA