Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:52 AM
latest
Home Business

US adds Cuba remittances firm to sanctions list

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

WASHINGTON, June 4: Washington on Wednesday added seven Cuban companies and hotels to its list of entities under sanctions, including financial firm Fincimex which handles remittances to the island, the US State Department said.
Remittances sent from Cubans abroad are one of Communist-run island's main sources of income along with tourism.
"We will continue to stop the flow of money into the pockets of those who oppress the Cuban people. 61 years of oppression and dictatorship are enough," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted.
"To the Cuban people: you deserve better and we stand with you."
The new additions to the Cuba Restricted List are seven "subentities" controlled by the Cuban military, including Fincimex, three hotels, two diving centers and a tourist marine park, the State Department said in a statement.
"In particular, the addition of financial institution FINCIMEX to the Cuba Restricted List will help address the regime's attempts to control the flow of hard currency that belongs to the Cuban people," it said.
Under President Donald Trump, Washington has reversed the thaw in relations with Cuba which began under his predecessor Barack Obama.
Cuba has been subjected to a US embargo since 1962 and Trump has ramped up sanctions again, as well as canceled or suspended many of the agreements made during Obama's term.




In October last year, the US capped family remittances to Cuba at $1,000 per quarter per person and prohibited them for officials relatives and members of the Communist Party.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez tweeted it was "shameful and criminal to intensify the blockade" during the COVID-19 pandemic -- which has dealt a severe blow to the island's economy which is highly dependent on tourism.
The US State Department said "the bulk of Cuba's tourism industry is owned and operated by the Cuban military."    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vietnam preparing to tackle desert locust attack
US adds Cuba remittances firm to sanctions list
AirAsia India cuts pilots’ salary by 40pc for May, June
Lufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon
US airlines gain approval to drop services to 75 domestic airports
ECB prepares more aid for virus-stricken euro zone
StanChart provides treatment cost for Sajida Hospital patients
Nafisa Banu New Member (Finance) of BEPZA


Latest News
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Premier League agrees five substitutes for season restart
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft