Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:52 AM
latest
Home Business

AirAsia India cuts pilots’ salary by 40pc for May, June

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

MUMBAI, June 4: AirAsia India has slashed salary of its pilots by an average 40 per cent for May and June, an airline source said.
However, the quantum of reduction in pay for other categories and senior management remains at the April level, he said.
The senior management at AirAsia India had taken a pay cut of 20 per cent in April, while the wages of executives falling in other categories were reduced between 7-17 per cent.
However, employees getting a salary of Rs 50,000 per month or less were spared of the move. The Tata-SIA joint venture carrier, which will be completing six years of operations next week, has a workforce of around 2,500 people.
As many as 600 of them are pilots for its 30 Airbus A320 aircraft fleet.
"Earlier a pilot was being paid for a fixed 70 hours irrespective of flying or no flying, which has now been reduced to 20 hours.
This way, the average salary of a first officer (junior pilot) has come down to Rs 40,000 per month from 1.40 lakh, and that of a captain (senior pilot) to Rs 1 lakh from 3.45 lakh," the source told PTI. The reduction in pay accounts for 40 per cent of the total average salary of a pilot, he said.
Responding to a PTI query on the issue, an AirAsia India spokesperson said, "We do not comment on the internal matters pertaining to the company."
The source also said that the airline has deferred its plans to induct any new plane in the fleet for the time being. Earlier, AirAsia India had plans to take delivery of five more A320 through March next year, he said.
"The airline's assessment is that the sector may take about two years to recover fully and domestic players are unlikely to expand network in the short-to-medium term in view of the demand. In this situation, fleet expansion will not serve any purpose in the next couple of quarters," the source said.
Global aviation consultancy CAPA, in its last report, had estimated domestic traffic at 55-70 million and international air traffic demand at 20-27 million for the current fiscal.
AirAsia India is currently utilising only about 50 per cent of the total capacity (30 planes), and even if there is a surge in demand, the existing capacity should be able to cater to the traffic, the source said.
CAPA in its report had also said that Indian carriers would need to realign their fleet deployment plans with the expected levels of demand, and estimated that airlines would be operating around 265-300 aircraft in the domestic market and 80-95 aircraft on international routes in the second half of the current financial year.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vietnam preparing to tackle desert locust attack
US adds Cuba remittances firm to sanctions list
AirAsia India cuts pilots’ salary by 40pc for May, June
Lufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon
US airlines gain approval to drop services to 75 domestic airports
ECB prepares more aid for virus-stricken euro zone
StanChart provides treatment cost for Sajida Hospital patients
Nafisa Banu New Member (Finance) of BEPZA


Latest News
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Premier League agrees five substitutes for season restart
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft