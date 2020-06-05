Video
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:52 AM
ECB prepares more aid for virus-stricken euro zone

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

FRANKFURT, June 4: The European Central Bank is certain to give the ailing euro zone economy another shot in the arm but, with arguments split over its timing, the only question is whether it will act on Thursday or hold out until July.
As a coronavirus-induced recession runs deeper and longer than expected, governments are running record deficits to cushion the impact, putting a greater burden on the ECB to soak up this new debt and keep borrowing costs manageable.
The ECB has made it clear it will do its part and the severity of the slump argues for earlier action. But a still-elusive political deal on European Union-wide fiscal support strengthens the case for patience.
"Arguments for and against scaling up the stimulus are finely balanced," Berenberg economist Holger Schmieding said. "On balance, we see a 60per cent probability that the ECB will raise its asset purchase target on Thursday, probably by 500 billion euros."
Investors seemed upbeat going into the ECB meeting, with the euro EUR= and euro zone shares .STOXX50E both at three-month highs.
The German Constitutional Court's recent ruling that the ECB has exceeded its mandate and the Bundesbank must quit a key bond purchase scheme, may add to the case for acting earlier.
The ECB said the German court lacks jurisdiction over its policy decisions, and a big move on Thursday could ease fears that a domestic court, even in the bloc's biggest economy, might constrain one of the 19-country euro zone's most powerful institutions.
The ECB delivers its policy decision at 1145 GMT and ECB President Christine Lagarde holds a news conference at 1230 GMT.
Interest rates are almost certain to stay unchanged as the ECB's minus 0.5per cent deposit rate is already at a record low and many policymakers feel further moves would be counterproductive.
The ECB's first port of call will be to increase the size of its 750 billion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme.
But policymakers are also likely to debate an extension beyond end-2020 as the financial cost of the crisis is certain to impact next year as well.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the bank to top up the scheme by 375 billion euros as they see the economy shrinking by 7.5per cent this year.
But risks are skewed towards an even bigger increase given that Lagarde recently predicted a GDP drop in the range of 8per cent to 12per cent.
The programme is designed to create fiscal room for governments delving deep into their pockets to counter the effects of the pandemic.
Cash-rich Germany, which can borrow at negative rates up to 20 years out, unveiled a 130 billion euros ($145.85 billion) stimulus package late on Wednesday.
The problem is that yields in some indebted countries remain high even as the ECB buys record volumes of debt, putting it on course to exhaust its purchase quota by early autumn.    -Reuters


