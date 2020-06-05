StanChart provides treatment cost for Sajida Hospital patients





The Sajida Hospital Narayanganj, operated by Sajida Foundation, has been converted into a COVID-19 isolation center, with a requisite supply of ICU facilities, ventilators, dialysis machines and PPE gear. The Bank's funds will go towards daily treatment cost of all COVID-19 patients kept in isolation at the hospital, according to press release.

Narayanganj is considered a coronavirus epicentre and has recorded the highest COVID-19 positive patients after Dhaka. The city is one of the major industrial centers of the country and greatly contributes to the economy, employment, and export earnings. The region accounts for 55pc of the country's total knitwear manufacturing.

Prior to this, Standard Chartered has contributed USD 1.6 million to Red Cross and UNICEF programmes that are providing emergency relief to communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh. The Bank is also collaborating with BRAC to deliver support packages to 25,000 people from 5000 low-income families, residing in locked-down areas. Standard Chartered has announced a broad range of support measures for its retail customers and businesses, including loan repayment holidays, fee waivers or cancellations and loan extension facilities. It has initiated a US$1 billion global financing program for companies that provide goods and services to help the fight against COVID-19. It has also launched a US$50 million fund aiding communities affected by the pandemic across its global footprint, including Bangladesh.

Sajida Foundation is one of the first responders to the COVID-19 crisis. The Foundation has served more than three million individuals through awareness raising, food and hygiene package distribution, agriculture value chain support, slum disinfection, portable handwashing device setup and PPE disbursement. SAJIDA's two hospitals located in COVID-19 hotspots have treated over 15,000 patients since March 2020. SAJIDA has also introduced an online COVID-19 symptom checker chatbot and dedicated hotline numbers to provide general and mental health consultation.















