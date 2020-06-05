Nafisa Banu New Member (Finance) of BEPZA

Video
Friday, 5 June, 2020
Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Nafisa Banu has joined as new Member (Finance) of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA).
She joined at the Prime Minister's Office on May 28 after the government issued a notification on May 27 appointing Nafisa Banu as Member (Finance) of BEPZA. On June 1, she officially took over the charge  as Member (Finance) of BEPZA, according to press release.
Nafisa Banu was appointed to the post after the recommendation of the meeting of the Superior Selection Board held on May 11 was approved by the Prime Minister.
Prior to joining as Member (Finance) of BEPZA, she has been serving as the Chief Accounts and Finance Officer of the same authority for the last six years.
Mentionable that, she joined BEPZA as Deputy Manager (Accounts) in 1992. This is the first time a woman has been appointed as a Member of BEPZA.


