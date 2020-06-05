bKash gives 6.5 lakh health kits, 50 ventilators to PM’s Relief Fund





to Prime Minister's Relief Fund. It is to be noted that Ant Financial, an affiliate of Chinese giant Alibaba group isone of the investors of bKash, says a press release.

The kits like detection kits, electronic laser thermometers, masks, protective clothing, face shields, gloves etc. were donated by China's Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation.

Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash handed over the items to Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to Prime Ministerat PM's office.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the handing over through video conferencing from Ganabhaban.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratification saying that these medical supplies will be of great help during this emergency.

Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (Retd.), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash was also present at the programme.

In order to make the medical system and corona prevention activities of Bangladesh more effective in this emergency, Chinese giant Alibaba's founder Jack Ma has taken this initiative to send essential health equipment as a humanitarian aid with the assistance of bKash.

Besides 50 ventilators, the list includes 20,000 Covid-19 detection kits, 60,000 KN95 masks, 300,000 face masks, 200,000 inspection gloves, 15,000 face shields, 15,000 protective clothing, 80 electronic laser thermometers, 20,000 nucleic acid isolations and 20,000 sample preservation solutions.

In the context of the urgent need of ventilators for the treatment of patients suffering from severe respiratory infections byCovid-19 in the country, concerned people have expressed hope that these ventilators provided by Alibaba will accelerate Corona treatment and make it more effective.

















