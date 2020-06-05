Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:52 AM
latest
Home Business

bKash gives 6.5 lakh health kits, 50 ventilators to PM’s Relief Fund

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

bKash on Thursday handed over 50 ventilators and 6.5 lakh emergency health tool kits
to Prime Minister's Relief Fund. It is to be noted that Ant Financial, an affiliate of Chinese giant Alibaba group isone of the investors of bKash, says a press release.
The kits like detection kits, electronic laser thermometers, masks, protective clothing, face shields, gloves etc. were donated by China's Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation.
Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash handed over the items to Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to Prime Ministerat PM's office.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the handing over through video conferencing from Ganabhaban.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratification saying that these medical supplies will be of great help during this emergency.
Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (Retd.), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash was also present at the programme.
In order to make the medical system and corona prevention activities of Bangladesh more effective in this emergency, Chinese giant Alibaba's founder Jack Ma has taken this initiative to send essential health equipment as a humanitarian aid with the assistance of bKash.
Besides 50 ventilators, the list includes 20,000 Covid-19 detection kits, 60,000 KN95 masks, 300,000 face masks, 200,000 inspection gloves, 15,000 face shields, 15,000 protective clothing, 80 electronic laser thermometers, 20,000 nucleic acid isolations and 20,000 sample preservation solutions.
In the context of the urgent need of ventilators for the treatment of patients suffering from severe respiratory infections byCovid-19 in the country, concerned people have expressed hope that these ventilators provided by Alibaba will accelerate Corona treatment and make it more effective.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vietnam preparing to tackle desert locust attack
US adds Cuba remittances firm to sanctions list
AirAsia India cuts pilots’ salary by 40pc for May, June
Lufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon
US airlines gain approval to drop services to 75 domestic airports
ECB prepares more aid for virus-stricken euro zone
StanChart provides treatment cost for Sajida Hospital patients
Nafisa Banu New Member (Finance) of BEPZA


Latest News
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Premier League agrees five substitutes for season restart
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft