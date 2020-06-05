Video
Friday, 5 June, 2020
Nivea expands BD market presence thru e-comm ties

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Nivea, the world's leading skin care brand, announced that it has partnered with multiple e-commerce platforms making its wide portfolio of personal care brands now easily available to consumers with a simple click / at the touch of their fingertips.
Launched across some of the leading e-commerce platforms including Daraz, Chaldal.com, Shwapno.com, Shajgoj, Eorange, Shoparu, Ghore bazar, Meenaclick & Shop up, Nivea now offers a safe and reliable delivery channels to access their loved skincare essentials in full compliance with strict hygiene measures and contactless delivery.
Nivea Bangladesh in represented by International Distribution Company Bangladesh (Pvt) Ltd., popularly known as IDC, as the official distributor.
Nivea is opening up new distribution channels to extend their customer reach while also seeking to attract new customers. With improved services and increased number of delivery rate in minimum promised time Nivea has moved quickly to service their consumers with trust and love.
 This service will be available for consumers across Dhaka and will soon expand to the cities in line with expansion of the e-commerce companies in due time, according to a press release.
It will also offer multiple convenient and easy payment options. This initiative aims to give consumers an uninterrupted access to a growing family of Nivea products loved by people across the country, all of whom place their trust on the brand's ability to care and protect effectively for any type of skin.
Shoppers can now find their favourite skincare products conveniently on the websites and mobile applications of including Daraz, Chaldal.com, Shwapno.com, Shajgoj, Eorange, Shoparu, Ghore bazar, Meenaclick & Shop up.
Daraz Bangladesh Ltd. Category Head Avra Barua and Chaldal Sourcing Director Ms. Lusbun Uditi hailed Nevea for partnering with their firms in expanding its market in Bangladesh.


