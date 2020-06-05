Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:51 AM
latest
Home Business

World food price index hits 17-month low in May: UN

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

World food price index hits 17-month low in May: UN

World food price index hits 17-month low in May: UN

ROME, June 4: World food prices fell for a fourth consecutive month in May, hit by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic which has stymied demand, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) food priceindex, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals,oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 162.5 points last month, down 1.9per cent on April.
It was the lowest monthly reading since December 2018.
The dairy index dropped 7.3per cent, led by sharp falls in both butter and cheese, partly because of lower import demand.
The cereal price index slipped 1per cent as coarse grain prices continued their decline, with US maize prices some 16per cent down on the year, and wheat export prices falling, amid expectations of ample global supplies. International rice prices edged higher.
Vegetable oil prices fell 2.8per cent to a 10-month low, while the meat index slipped 0.8per cent. Poultry and pig meat quotations continued to fall, reflecting high export availabilities and despite an increase in import demand in East Asia.
Bucking the general downward trend, the sugar price index jumped 7.4per cent in April largely because of lower-than-expected harvests in some major producers, notably India and Thailand.
FAO also posted its first forecast for the 2020 cereal season, foreseeing global output of 2.780 billion tonnes - a 2.6per cent increase on 2019's record harvest.
The U.N. agency said maize would account for much of the expected increase, rising a predicted 64.5 million tonnes to 1.207 billion tonnes thanks to anticipated record harvests in the United States, Canada and Ukraine, and near-record harvests in Brazil and Argentina.
Rice production was seen reaching an all-time high of 508.7 million tonnes in 2020, up 1.6per cent on 2019.
By contrast, global production of wheat in 2020 was forecast to drop, largely on the back of likely falls in the European Union, Ukraine and the United States, which would offset expected increases in Russian and Australia, FAO said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vietnam preparing to tackle desert locust attack
US adds Cuba remittances firm to sanctions list
AirAsia India cuts pilots’ salary by 40pc for May, June
Lufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon
US airlines gain approval to drop services to 75 domestic airports
ECB prepares more aid for virus-stricken euro zone
StanChart provides treatment cost for Sajida Hospital patients
Nafisa Banu New Member (Finance) of BEPZA


Latest News
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Premier League agrees five substitutes for season restart
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft