Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:51 AM
latest
Home Business

IPO subscription of Express Ins now starts June 14

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Correspondent

The public subsection of Express Insurance Ltd now will begin from June 14 as the insurer announced fresh date for IPO subscription on Wednesday.
The IPO subscription for shares of the non-life insurer by the eligible investors through electronic subscription system was supposed to begin on April 13 and close on April 20. But they temporally suspended the IPO subscription due to government holidays.
The trading and settlement activities on the bourses remain suspended since March 26 to May 30 in line with the government holidays.
"As the government lifted the general holiday, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has consented to reschedule the IPO subscription  which will be started on June 14 and continue until June 18," said the company in a announcement on Wednesday.
The non-life insurer will raise a fund worth Tk 260.79 million from the capital market using the fixed price method.
The securities regulator approved the initial public offering proposal of the company on February 18, this year.
As per the approval, the insurer will offload more than 26.07 million ordinary shares at an offer price of Tk 10 each under the fixed price method.
A market lot consists of 500 shares and an investor needs Tk 5,000 to apply for each lot of the company's IPO shares.
For non-resident Bangladeshi (NRB) and foreign applicants, the required amount (per lot) for subscription is US$ 59.39 or GBP 45.60 or EUR 52.39.
Institutional investors who intend to participate in the electronic subscription system of the company's IPO shares shall require maintaining a minimum investment of Tk 10 million only at market price in the listed securities, as per the BSEC decision.
The company will invest the IPO fund in fixed deposit receipt (FDR) and treasury bonds worth Tk 205.79 million, investment in capital market worth Tk 40 million and bearing the IPO expenses of Tk 15 million.
As per the financial statement for the year ended on December 31, 2018 the company's net asset value (NAV) is Tk 18.72 per share with revaluation reserve, while the value is Tk 16.65 without revaluation reserve.
The company's authorised capital is Tk 750 million and pre-IPO paid-up capital is Tk 391.18 million.




AAA Finance & Investment, IIDFC Capital and BLI Capital are working as issue managers of Express Insurance.
Incorporated in March 2000, the Express Insurance is one of the fast growing general insurance companies in Bangladesh. The company is carrying on all kinds of insurance, guarantee and indemnity business other than life insurance business.
Currently, 47 life and non-insurance companies are listed with the Dhaka Stock Exchange.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vietnam preparing to tackle desert locust attack
US adds Cuba remittances firm to sanctions list
AirAsia India cuts pilots’ salary by 40pc for May, June
Lufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon
US airlines gain approval to drop services to 75 domestic airports
ECB prepares more aid for virus-stricken euro zone
StanChart provides treatment cost for Sajida Hospital patients
Nafisa Banu New Member (Finance) of BEPZA


Latest News
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Premier League agrees five substitutes for season restart
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft