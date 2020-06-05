BLFCA contributes Tk. 9.5cr to PM’s Relief Fund





The contribution was handed by a BLFCA team to Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister.

Prime Minister witnessed the contribution ceremony herself via video conferencing and thanked the delegation for coming forward in support of the adversely affected marginal income population.

During the ceremony, Tk 2.4 crore from IDLC Finance, Tk 2 crore from IPDC Finance, Tk 2 crore from LankaBangla Finance along with Tk 1.5 crore from Uttara Finance was contributed. Other institutions of BLFCA contributed a total of Tk 1.6 crore, from which Tk 50 lakh came from Phoenix Finance.

During the ceremony, the delegation briefed the Prime Minister on the activities of Non-Banking Financial Institutions and the importance of their contribution to the socio-economic development of the country. Meanwhile, the delegation called on Bangladesh Bank to help overcome the liquidity crisis of Non-Banking Financial Institutions and sought directions from Hon'ble Prime Minister to set up a refinancing fund of Tk 10,000 crore.















