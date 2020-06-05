Will the stock market get a boost?



The new chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Prof Shibli Rubayat-ul-Islam and the two newly appointed commissioners have joined the five-member regulatory body recently to revamp the moribund bourses - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).The bourses which were hit hard by repeated plunge in the previous years since 2010, resumed trading after long 66 days of closure from March 16 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Prof Rubayat came at no bad time when the capital market needs strong and credible leadership to revamp it from the ruin. DSEC price index fell from about 5,500 points to 3,800 from the middle of last year to early March this year.

The former BSEC chairman and his commission saw the free fall without credible actions at least to stabilize it. The new chairman and commissioners would have to prove now that they are capable to face the challenge.

It is not just a job to enjoy but a challenge to protect people's investment and develop the institution which has alone lost the bigger part of market capital last year.

Meanwhile, the former chairman Prof. Khairul Hossain has joined his old work place in the Department of Finance of the Dhaka University as the new chairman made his entry to the commission from the same university department.

Two commissioners also joined the commission from the department of accounting and finance while the outgoing commissioners returned to teaching in almost the same departments.

It shows an informal conjunction between the varsity teachers and the regulatory body of the bourse to suggest only academicians better understand the regulatory activities of the capital market and none.

But the long stay of Prof Khairul Hossain at the helm of the regulatory body with at least three extensions had only showed the steady collapse of the bourse over the years. They failed to give the leadership.

Many believe some others from other professions could better serve the regulatory body from falling flat. Why the concerned authorities don't look for experienced people without limiting the search to varsity teachers alone.

Many wonder why the former chairman stayed in the commission so long despite small investors repeated protest in the streets over the years demanding his resignation and calling for Prime Minister's intervention to secure his removal.

His longer stay at the commission runs parallel to the collapse of BASIC Bank under its former chairman Abdul Matin Bacchu. He also got several extensions of service despite media and intelligence reports of scandalous loan sanctioning and disbursement. Allegations galore that he was directly involved in most such scandalous loans given to fake business firms and account holders.

Mentionably, all previous chairmen -- Sultan-uz-Zaman Khan, MA Sayeed, Monir Uddin Ahmed, AB Mirza Azizul Islam and Faruq Ahmed Siddiqi -- had served only a three-year term and they were not given any extension or were reappointed.

Only Hossain was the exception to continue in office from May 15, 2011 to April this year. Many wonder what was the secret behind it; why he was unmoved risking his reputation? Skeptics say powerful people made sure his stay at the commission to protect their interest.

The new chairman and the commissioners now face the big challenge to clean the bourse from powerful syndicates and put an effective brake on back-door trading. It has not only rubbed investment of small investors but also left the bourse dried of fresh investment to come into the bourse.

People have no confidence in the market now evidently from failure of the former regulatory body to sternly deal with the mischief makers. The question is now whether the new functionaries will be able to make a difference to rebuild the bourse from the ashes.





















