Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:51 AM
Lowest Trading In 13 Years

DSE loses 55 points in a week after reopening

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) after reopening earlier this week lost 55 points in a roller coaster trading during last five trading sessions.
Trading ended on Thursday by losing 10.02 points to 3953.39 points of broad index which was below 4000 points mark and this is the lowest in 13 years.
Trading after a 66- day halt amid coronavirus pandemic reopened with 4008 points and on first day it gained over 52 points.
But day after opening, on Monday it lost points and could not gain till closing session day of the week.
As per latest market statistics a total 16749167 shares and mutual funds of 309 companies were traded which market value was Tk430 million.
Among two other indices the DS-30 also lost 7 points and it was 1321.49 points and the DSE Shariah lost by 3.03 points and ended trading on the day with 915.96 points.
Of the traded shares prices increased for 11, decreased for 36 and remained unchanged for 262 companies.
On the basis highest transaction the top ten companies were Beximco Pharma, GrameenPhone, Central Pharma, Square Pharma, Indo Bangla Pharma, Beximco Limited, Bangladesh Submarine Cable, Acme Laboratories and Reckit Benkiser.
As per highest pricing the top ten companies were Linde BD, Reliance Insurance, Exim Bank Limited, Bangladesh Submarine Cable, National Tea, Phoenix Insurance, Bangladesh General Insurance, Pioneer Insurance and Grameen Phone.
The ten lowest price traded companies were Beximco Pharma, Shampur Sugar, Meghna Pet Industries, Uttara Bank Limited, Central Pharma, ICB Islami Bank Limited, Shinepukur Ceramics, Indo Bangla Pharma, Desh Garments and Zeal Bangla Sugar.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange ends the week gaining 6 points. Out of 103 companies prices increased for 9 companies, decreased for 19 and remained unchanged for 75.


