

Forex reserves rise to record $34.23b on IMF assistance

The reserves have crossed $34 billion mark after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released funds worth $732 million to the country to address the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The previous highest reserves amounting to $33.68 billion were recorded on September 05, 2017.

"Our forex reserves have crossed $34 billion today setting a new record in the history of Bangladesh after receiving the fund from the IMF," said a BB senior official.

The IMF provided the fund as emergency assistance for Bangladesh under the Rapid Credit Facility and the Rapid Financing Instrument to address the urgent balance-of-payments and fiscal needs.



















The foreign exchange reserves in the country reached to $34.23 billion for the first time in its history on Thursday amid the raging deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, according to the latest data of Bangladesh Bank (BB).The reserves have crossed $34 billion mark after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released funds worth $732 million to the country to address the Covid-19 Pandemic.The previous highest reserves amounting to $33.68 billion were recorded on September 05, 2017."Our forex reserves have crossed $34 billion today setting a new record in the history of Bangladesh after receiving the fund from the IMF," said a BB senior official.The IMF provided the fund as emergency assistance for Bangladesh under the Rapid Credit Facility and the Rapid Financing Instrument to address the urgent balance-of-payments and fiscal needs.