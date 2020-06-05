12 artistes contribute melodies on Covid-19

Video
Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Culture Desk

Coronavirus has changed the reality of our lives. The whole world is now in a terrible crisis due to this virus.
Shortly after the pandemic reached Bangladesh, Humaira Bashir and Raja Bashir, the son and daughter of iconic musician Bashir Ahmed, took the initiative to create a special song to illuminate the beacon of hope during such a hostile time. The purpose of this song is to pay homage to their parents and show hope to the distressed people.




Under the title "Bachi Ashay Bhalobashay", the song has been penned down by noted lyricist Kabir Bakul. Raja Bashir has directed the music. Promising singer and music director Raja Bashir has made rapid strides with his powerful voice.
He has directed music too. The song carries the message of hope, positivity and resilience as we battle the pandemic.
About 12 singers have lent their voices to the song. The artistes are----Rumana Islam Khan, Badsha Bulbul, Bappa Majumdar, DinatJahanMunni, Dithi Anwar, Humaira Bashir, Konal, Raja Bashir, Yousuf Ahmed Khan, SabbirZaman, Samarjit Roy and Priyanka.
Recently, the music has been released on the YouTube channel - Sargam Music Station.



