

Priyanka, Samarjit sing to elevate morales

In this connection, all stage shows are also cancelled. But the musical artistes have not stopped playing their songs. Their songs continue to be released during the pandemic. The singers' community has lent their voices on YouTube and Facebook.

Among these is the song "Khoma Karo Prakriti", sung by Samarjit Roy and Priyanka Gope, two popular classical artistes of the time. Another track titled "BishaderGannerBela" sung by Samarjit Roy is also going to be released. It has been penned by talented lyricist ShakirDewan. The music has been composed and directed by the singer himself.

The two songs have released on Samarjit Roy's YouTube channel recently.

Samarjit Roy is expecting that the song will captivate the mind of classical music lovers for its sugary flavour. The singer said, "While economic fall is one challenge that has surfaced for singers, mental wellbeing and motivation is also a concern for most. Being a stage performer, I still try to be as active as possible on social media. This way, I can prevent my students and peers from getting discouraged,"

Samarjit has received several awards notable among which is the coveted Pandit DV Paluskar Award, SangeetaVasantBendre Award, Nalini Pratap Kanvinde Award, Hari Om Trust Award, Vasudev Chintaman Waghmare Award, Sushila Award and Sukhvarsha Roy Award.









On the other hand, PriyankaGope is one of the leading exponents of classical music who has been trained under maestros such as AnandaChakrabarty, DrAsit Roy, Wahidul Haque, Professor SubirNandy and more. Gope completed her M.A. from the Department of Music, RabindraBharati University, Kolkata. She is now a faculty member of Department of Music at University of Dhaka.

Gope has won several national and international awards such as Gold Medal by Prime Minister for securing first position in NazrulSangeet in the National Education Week, 2001; Best Vocal Artist in Tangail and greater Mymensingh in 1999; first place in the Rabindra Sangeet competition organised by National Rabindra Sangeet Sammilon Porishod in 2003; Acharya Uday Bhushan Smriti Purashkar by RabindraBharati University in 2003 and, first position in Thumri and second position in Khayal in the 56th talent hunt competition organised by the Dover Lane Music Conference and Academy, among others.



