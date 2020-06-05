Video
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:50 AM
US ventilators land in Russia

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, June 4: A US military plane carrying 150 donated ventilators to help coronavirus patients landed in Moscow on Thursday in the second such delivery to Russia, the US embassy said.
The plane brought the number of US-manufactured ventilators sent by the United States to Russia to 200, after the first delivery arrived two weeks ago.
US ambassador John Sullivan was at Vnukovo airport to meet the plane along with a representative of the Moscow hospital that will distribute the ventilators.    -AFP


