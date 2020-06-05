Video
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:50 AM
Defying police ban, Hong Kongers hold Tiananmen candle memorial

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, June 4: Thousands defied a police ban to gather with candles in Hong Kong on Thursday to mark China's bloody Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown in 1989 and accuse Beijing of stifling freedoms too on their semi-autonomous territory.
Meeting in the city's Victoria Park, some chanted slogans such as "End one party rule" and "Democracy for China now" as they skirted an unprecedented prohibition on the annual vigil justified by police due to the coronavirus crisis.
"We are just remembering those who died on June 4, the students who were killed. What have we done wrong? For 30 years we have come here peacefully and reasonably, once it's over it's 'sayonara' (goodbye)," said Kitty, a 70-year-old housewife.
The anniversary has struck an especially sensitive nerve in the former British-ruled city this year after China's move last month to impose national security legislation and the passage of a bill outlawing disrespect of China's national anthem.
It also comes as Chinese media and some Beijing officials voice support for protests in the United States against police brutality. The crackdown is not officially commemorated in mainland China, where the topic is taboo and discussion censored.
In Beijing, security around Tiananmen Square, a popular tourist attraction in the heart of the city, appeared to be tightened, with more police visible than on ordinary days.
In Hong Kong, which just reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus cases in weeks, police had said a mass gathering would undermine public health. But several thousand made it to Victoria Park where they held a minute of silence.    -REUTERS


