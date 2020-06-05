Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:49 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Memorial service to be held for Floyd after week of protests

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

A woman burns sage and offers prayers as she pays her respects at a makeshift memorial in honour of George Floyd, on June 3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. photo : AFP

A woman burns sage and offers prayers as she pays her respects at a makeshift memorial in honour of George Floyd, on June 3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. photo : AFP

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4: A memorial service was to be held on Thursday for George Floyd after more than a week of nationwide protests over the African American's death at the hands of a white police officer.
Led by civil rights activist Al Sharpton, the ceremony will be held in Minneapolis, where Floyd died on May 25 after being detained by police.
A video showing white officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as he pleaded for his life triggered rioting in the city and unleashed a nationwide wave of civil unrest unlike any seen in the US since the 1968 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Sharpton, who will give the eulogy for Floyd, met with his family on Wednesday.
"Tomorrow we will lay out how we will mobilize nationally in the name of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and more," the leading rights activist said on Twitter, referring to a black jogger who was shot dead in February and a black medical worker killed by police in her own apartment in March.
Floyd's death reignited long-felt anger over police killings of African Americans, and echoed high-profile cases that spurred the Black Lives Matter movement.
Minnesota prosecutors on Wednesday increased the charges against Chauvin to second-degree murder, roughly akin to manslaughter.
His three colleagues at the scene of Floyd's arrest for allegedly seeking to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit bill were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and taken into custody.
The arrest of all four officers has been a focus for tens of thousands of protesters who have marched in the streets of dozens of US cities, often defying curfews to condemn police brutality and demand racial justice.
Floyd's family, in a statement thanking protesters, called the arrests and new charges a "bittersweet moment" -- and a "significant step forward on the road to justice."
They urged Americans to continue to "raise their voices for change in peaceful ways."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nisarga rains kill 13 in Yemen
US ventilators land in Russia
McCann is assumed dead
Obama voices support for young US protesters
Defying police ban, Hong Kongers hold Tiananmen candle memorial
Brazil, Mexico see record deaths as virus rages across Latin America
A triple whammy of crises tests Trump’s support ahead of election
Four cops charged in Floyd death, one with 2nd-degree murder


Latest News
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Premier League agrees five substitutes for season restart
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft