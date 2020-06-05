Video
41 lakh distressed families get govt relief in Khulna Div

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 4: Over 40.93 lakh jobless and distressed families have received relief assistance from the government in Khulna Division to tackle the situation caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Officials said the district administrations already distributed 18,261 tonnes of rice among 24.59 lakh jobless families and Taka 9.48 crore among 16.34 lakh distressed families in the division.
Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Hossain Ali Khondokar told the Observer the government has so far allocated 26,707 tonnes of rice and Tk 12.64 crore as general relief for the jobless and needy people of the division.
Over 40 lakh people get benefit from the distribution of 18,261 tonnes of rice and Tk 9.48 crore,  he said, adding that the district administrations have 8,445 tonnes of rice and Tk 3.16 crore in reserve now in the division.
The process of distribution of rice and money and other essential goods continues in all ten districts of the division.
District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Khulna Azizul Haque Zoarder said the government has allocated 4,240 tonnes of rice and Tk 1.58 crore under the special relief programme for distribution among the jobless and needy families of the district.
"We distributed 3,329 tonnes of rice among 2.37 lakh jobless and needy families; and Tk 1.47 crore among 1.28 lakh families in all nine upazilas, Khulna City Corporation and two municipalities of the district.  Currently, we have a stock of 911 tonnes of rice and Tk 10.40 lakh," he continued.
Similarly, distribution of 2,448 tonnes of rice among 2.18 lakh families and Tk 1.04 crore among 2.18 lakh families in Bagerhat and 1,937 tonnes of rice among 1.93 lakh families and Tk 93.34 lakh among 1.93 lakh families in Satkhira has been completed.
The district administrations distributed 2,773 tonnes of rice among 2.77 lakh families and Tk 1.86 crore among 2.77 lakh families in Jashore; 1,727 tonnes of rice among 1.43 lakh families and Tk 70.27 lakh among 35,000 families in Narail; and 655 tonnes of rice among 64,050 families and Tk 31.92 lakh among 56,080 families in Magura districts.
Besides, distribution of 1,702 tonnes of rice among 1.48 lakh needy families and Tk 76.01 lakh among 70,931 families in Jhenaidah, and 1,323 tonnes of rice among 1.37-lakh families and Tk 1.41 crore among 1.37 lakh families in Kustia has been completed.
In Chuadanga, distribution of 1,508 tonnes of rice among 1.50 lakh families and Tk 71.98 lakh among 85,294 families, and, in Meherpur, 858 tonnes of rice among 63,117 families and Tk  25.99 lakh among 18,386 families has been completed.




Currently, Bagerhat administration has 1,451 tonnes of rice and Tk 65.95 lakh in stock; Satkhira administration has 363 tonnes of rice and Tk 17.15 lakh and Jashore administration has 221 tonnes of rice and Tk 5.11 lakh in stock.
Narail administration has 284 tonnes of rice and Tk 6.04 lakh in stock, and Magura administration has 1,324 tonnes of rice and Tk 44.12 lakh in stock.
Besides, Jhenaidah administration has 426 tonnes of rice and Tk  34.15 lakh and Kustia administration has 1,607 tonnes of rice and Tk 50.84 lakh in stock.
Chuadanga administration has 574 tonnes of rice and Tk 32.51 lakh and Meherpur administration has 1,282 tonnes of rice and Tk 49.76 lakh in stock. 



