Housewife slaughtered at Rajarhat

KURIGRAM, June 4: A woman was slaughtered to death in Chakirpasha area under Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Beauty Begum, 22, was the wife of Habibur Rahman.

Police, however arrested Habibur in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of Rajarhat Police Station Raju Sarker said Beauty had been living at her father's house for a long time over a feud with her husband.

Habibur came to her house on Tuesday and killed Beauty.

Being informed, police recovered the body.



















