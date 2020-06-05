Video
Friday, 5 June, 2020
Five drown in three dists

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Five persons including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Sirajganj and Bogura, in two days.
SENBAG, NOAKHALI: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Senbag Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Najifa Akhter, 4, daughter of Main Uddiin, an official of Petro Bangla and resident of Dakshin Rajarampur Village under Mohammadpur Union in the upazila and their maid Yasmin, 9.
Local sources said they drowned in the pond nearby the house while swimming.
However, they were buried at their family graveyard, said the local sources.  
SIRAJGANJ: A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Jamuna River in Akmanadighi Village under Mechra Union of Sadar Upazila in the district.
Deceased Sahadat Hossain, son of Delshad Sheikh, of the village went to the river for bathing early Monday afternoon. Since then he went missing.
Locals saw the body of Sahadat in Akmadighi area near the Jamuna River bank on Wednesday morning.
They informed his relatives.
Later, the relatives recovered the body.
GABTALI, BOGURA: Floating bodies of two minor children were recovered from Ichhamati Branch River Ghat five hours after they went missing in Gabtali Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Sourav Ali, 6, son of Phul Mia and Kawsar Ahmed, 8, son of Sohel Islam of Shahapur Uttarpara Village under Kagoil Union in the upazila.
Their bodies were recovered on Tuesday evening after they went missing from their houses in the early afternoon. Police said the children drowned in the river.
Officer-in-Charge of Gabtali Model Police Station Nuruzzaman said the children slipped into the river after they went to the ghat for bathing. Locals also saw them bathing at the ghat. Later, their floating bodies were found on the river.
After post-mortem at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue, the bodies were handed over to their respective family members.


