Whip Rahim’s mother-in-law buried

DINAJPUR, June 4: Namaz-e-janaja of Ayesha Khatun, 76, mother-in-law of Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim, MP, was held at Shahid Minar Chattar on Thursday at 2pm, and she was buried at Alamia graveyard at Kosba, maintaining all safety rules.

She breathed her last on Wednesday at 4:43 pm while undergoing treatment at M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital. She was suffering from old age complications.

To mourn her death, she left behind two sons, four daughters, grand sons and daughters, and many well-wishers.









