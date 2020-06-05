Minor found dead at Kalmakanda

NETRAKONA, June 4: Police recovered the hanging body of a minor girl from Chhoto Shaljan Village under Sadar Union in Kalmakanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Suraiya Akhter, 10, was the daughter of Ali Azgar of the same area.

Local and police sources said Suraiya was missing since afternoon. The locals found her body hanging from a mango tree at around 9pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Kalmakanda Police Station (PS) Md Mazharul Karim said the body was sent to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.







