Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:49 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Minor found dead at Kalmakanda

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, June 4: Police recovered the hanging body of a minor girl from Chhoto Shaljan Village under Sadar Union in Kalmakanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Suraiya Akhter, 10, was the daughter of Ali Azgar of the same area.
Local and police sources said Suraiya was missing since afternoon. The locals found her body hanging from a mango tree at around 9pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge of Kalmakanda Police Station (PS) Md Mazharul Karim said the body was sent to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
41 lakh distressed families get govt relief in Khulna Div
Housewife slaughtered at Rajarhat
Five drown in three dists
Whip Rahim’s mother-in-law buried
Minor found dead at Kalmakanda
Lightning kills two in two districts
Social distancing not maintained in Barishal passenger launches
Relief goods given to Amphan victims


Latest News
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Premier League agrees five substitutes for season restart
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft