Lightning kills two in two districts





MOULVIBAZAR: A school student was killed by lightning strikes in Kamalganj Upazila of the districts on Thursday.

Deceased Md Juber Uddin, 13, son of Amin Uddin of Uzirpur area in the upazila, was a student of class seven at Ideal KG and High School.

Locals and police sources said lightning struck Juber in the morning while he was going to outside from his house.

Later, he was rushed to the local health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sub-Inspector of Kamalganj Police Station Md Kashem Uddin confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A farmer was killed by lightning strikes in Datpur Village of Paba Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ripon Kumar, 30, son of late Manoranjan Kumar of the village.

Locals said a thunderbolt struck Mannan while working at his paddy field near his house at noon, leaving him critically injured.

Locals took him to Paba Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead at night.

















