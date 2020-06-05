

Social distancing not maintained in Barishal passenger launches

It was promised by the launch owners to abide by all the social safety rules including using masks and sanitiser in the launches. But in the practical field, it was flouted. Passengers were seen getting on board without wearing masks.

At least three launches left for Dhaka from Barisal. The cabin tickets of all launches were sold totally. All launches were crowded on the deck without social distancing. Only Sundarban-11 launch authority has set up a tunnel of antiseptic spray along with temperature detector and hand sanitiser.

A passenger, Saiful Alam of Sundarban-11, said it was urgent for him to go to Dhaka as his office reopens.

A female passenger,,45, said she left Dhaka for Barishal during the lockdown and is going back to Dhaka to join the office.

Ajmol Huda Mitu, assistant director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), Barishal said, all of the launch owners were asked to ensure passengers' social distancing.

Debasis Saha, ticket seller of Sundarban Navigation Company Limited, all the 170 cabin tickets were sold out.

The passengers are likely to increase after two or three days, said Riazul Karim, owner of Surovi Launch. But the fare will not be raised.

Saidur Rahman Rintu, vice-president of Launch Owners' Association said, with the increased number of launches, the social distancing would be maintained fully.

"As launches are few in number, passengers' crowding has gone up, creating hindrance to main social distancing," he added.

Ziaur Rahman, executive magistrate of Barishal District Administration, said, "We asked the authorities of three launches to close passenger deck immediately."

Launch services were suspended from March 24. It was followed by the shutdown of most of the public-private offices and all public transports to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Recently the government announced that public transport services like bus, launch, and train can be operated on a limited scale with maintaining health safety guidelines























