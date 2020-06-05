Relief goods given to Amphan victims





KHULNA, June 4: The district administration has distributed relief materials and cash money among Cyclone Amphan affected people in Kalabagi and Nalian areas known as 'Jhulanta Village' in Dakop Upazila in the district.Deputy Commissioner Md. Helal Hossain and Parliament Member (Women Reserved Seat) Gloria Jharna on Wednesday visited Kalabagi and Nalian villages in Dakop Upazila and distributed relief materials as a part of the government's efforts to mitigate sufferings of the Amphan-affected people.The relief items include corrugated iron sheets, dry food, pure-drinking water and cash aid.They disbursed 63 maunds of rice among 250 families, two bundles of corrugated iron sheets and cash Taka 1,80,000 among 30 families, whose houses were destroyed, and Taka 60,000 among 30 students of different schools and madrasas for mitigating their financial hardship.