28 nabbed with drugs in ten dists





KHULNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-6, in a special drive, arrested three terrorists with a pistol and drugs from Damodar Village in Fultala Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The arrested persons are Sumon, 25, hailed from Avoynagor Upazila in Jashore District, Ashraful Islam, 23, and Alamin Mollah, 20, residents of the same area. Being informed, a special team of RAB-6 conducted the drive around 12:15 am in front of the house of Advocate Feroz Kabir of Damodar Village, and arrested them with one pistol, 250 yaba tablets and ammunition while they were trading drugs.

A case was filed with Fultala Police Station (PS) in this connection.

DINAJPUR: Police detained three members of a family along with hemp in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The detainees are Shahidul Islam, 38, his wife Jamrin, 25, and his mother Sharifa Begum, 55, residents of East Chandipur area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur PS Abdur Razzaq Akand said on information, a team of police raided Shahidul's house and detained them along with 5.5 kg hemp.

A case under Narcotics Control Act has been filed with the PS in this connection.

BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Boarder Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in separate drives on Tuesday night, arrested four drug traders from Bijoynagar and Akhaura upazilas of the district.

A press release issued on Wednesday, said separate cases have been filed with Bijoynagar and Akhaura PSs under Narcotics Control Act.

The arrested persons are: Sujon Mia, 25, M Parvez, 20, Hiron Mia, 35, and M Hridoy.

During the drive, BGB members also recovered Indian liquor, 30 bottles of phensidyl syrup, 19 kg of hemp, Tk 60,000 in cash, a motorcycle, three mobile phone sets, a torchlight and SIM cards from their possession.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: RAB members detained four persons with drugs in separate drives in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Tuesday and Monday.

In a drive, RAB members arrested three persons along with yaba tablets in Teknaf Upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

The detained persons are Truck Driver Monwar Hossain, 32, Minhazul Abedin Fahim, 20 and Noor Alam, 49.

On information that a consignment of yaba tablets will be smuggled by a truck, a team of RAB set up a check post in front of Baraitali RAB Camp and started searching vehicles halting them on road.

At one stage of searching, several people jumped from a truck and tried to flee away. But, the RAB team chased them and nabbed them.

The elite force members also recovered 4,660 yaba tablets searching their bodies.

Confirming the matter, Teknaf Model PS OC Pradip Kumar Das said the RAB, later, handed over them over to the PS after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

In another drive, RAB members detained a man along with 9,860 yaba tablets in in the upazila on Monday afternoon. The detainee is identified as Abdul Aziz, 32, a resident of Lombabil Ghonar Para. On information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kanchar Para and West Maheshkhali Para of Whykong Union.

Sensing presence of the team, three to four persons managed to flee the scene. But, the RAB force detained Aziz with the yaba tablets wrapped with a polythene bag. Abdul Aziz has been shifted to Teknaf Model PS after filling a case.

A hunt is on to arrest the others.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A youth was arrested with yaba tablets in Lalmohan Municipal Town of the district on Monday. Arrested person is Md Arif Hossain, 25, son of Jafar Hawlader of the municipality.

Local sources said a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Mahabub Ali conducted a drive in Western Para area of the municipality at noon and arrested Arif with five yaba tablets.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Lalmohan PS in this connection, said PS OC Mir Khairul Kabir.

KURIGRAM: Six persons were arrested with drugs in separate incidents in Nageshwari and Bhurungamari upazilas of the district in two days.

RAB members detained three persons along with 37 kilograms of hemp in Nageshwari Upazila on Monday night.

The detained persons are Maidul Islam, 30, a resident Anantapur Village in Fulbari Upazila, Sabuj Mia, 28, of Sarkarpara Village and Liton Mia, of Shobharkuti Village in Sadar Upazila.

On information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Dhonipagla area under Santoshpur Union of the upazila, and arrested them.

The elite force also recovered the hemp from their possession.

Confirming the matter, Nageshwari PS OC Rawshan Kabir said the RAB, later, handed over them to the PS after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

On the other hand, police arrested three persons including a school teacher with 26 yaba tablets from a house in Naleya Village of Bhurungamari Upazila on Sunday.

The arrested persons are: Primary School Teacher Nikhil Chowdhury, 40, son of late Shamsul Haque Chowdhury of Kamat Angaria Village, Saju Mia, 30, son of Bacchu Mia, and Ershad Hossain, 25, son of Showkat Ali of Naleya Village.

Bhurungamari PS OC Md Atiar Rahman confirmed the incident.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police detained three young men including a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) along with yaba tablets in Atrai Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The detainees are Sohel Rana, vice-president of upazila unit BCL, Tanvir Ahmed Prince, 23, former education and study circle secretary of the unit, and Jonayed Hossain Desha, 23.

Atrai PS OC Moslem Uddin Mondal said on information, police detained them from Mirapur area with 70 yaba tablets.

They have been operating drug business in the area for a long time, the OC added.

A case under Narcotics Control Act has been filed with the PS in this connection.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members arrested a woman with 1,160 yaba tablets in the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Roksana Begum Rima, 30, wife of Rafiqul Islam of Sonarampur Village in Ashuganj Upazila of Brahmanbaria District.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said RAB members conducted a drive in Kamalpur Bus Stand area of Bhairab Upazila in the district in the afternoon and arrested her with yaba tablets.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Bhairab Model Police Station in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: RAB members have arrested a youth along with heroin worth Taka one crore from the city on Saturday.

Arrested Robin, 19, is the son of Kamrul Islam, a resident of Hazrapukur area in the city.

In a press release issued on Sunday, said the elite force, in a drive on Saturday, RAB arrested the youth from Bansher Adda area.

The press release said one kilogram of heroin, worth Taka one crore, was seized from the possession of Robin.

An auto-rickshaw and mobile phone set were also seized during the drive.

RANGAMATI: Members of Anti Narcotics Department arrested two persons with 100 yaba tablets in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Md Ibrahim, 25, a resident of Shantirhat of Patia, and Biplob Hossainm, 28, of Raujan.

Deputy Director (DD) of Anti Narcotics Department Mizanur Rahman Sharif said on information, they conducted a drive in a hotel of Kawkhali Upazila in the morning and arrested the duo with yaba tablets.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kotwali Police Station in this connection.

The drive aganst drugs will be continued, the DD added.















A total of 28 people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in ten districts- Khulna, Dinajpur, Brahmanbaria, Cox's Bazar, Bhola, Kurigram, Naogaon, Kishoreganj, Rajshahi and Rangamati, recently.KHULNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-6, in a special drive, arrested three terrorists with a pistol and drugs from Damodar Village in Fultala Upazila of the district early Thursday.The arrested persons are Sumon, 25, hailed from Avoynagor Upazila in Jashore District, Ashraful Islam, 23, and Alamin Mollah, 20, residents of the same area. Being informed, a special team of RAB-6 conducted the drive around 12:15 am in front of the house of Advocate Feroz Kabir of Damodar Village, and arrested them with one pistol, 250 yaba tablets and ammunition while they were trading drugs.A case was filed with Fultala Police Station (PS) in this connection.DINAJPUR: Police detained three members of a family along with hemp in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The detainees are Shahidul Islam, 38, his wife Jamrin, 25, and his mother Sharifa Begum, 55, residents of East Chandipur area in the upazila.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur PS Abdur Razzaq Akand said on information, a team of police raided Shahidul's house and detained them along with 5.5 kg hemp.A case under Narcotics Control Act has been filed with the PS in this connection.BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Boarder Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in separate drives on Tuesday night, arrested four drug traders from Bijoynagar and Akhaura upazilas of the district.A press release issued on Wednesday, said separate cases have been filed with Bijoynagar and Akhaura PSs under Narcotics Control Act.The arrested persons are: Sujon Mia, 25, M Parvez, 20, Hiron Mia, 35, and M Hridoy.During the drive, BGB members also recovered Indian liquor, 30 bottles of phensidyl syrup, 19 kg of hemp, Tk 60,000 in cash, a motorcycle, three mobile phone sets, a torchlight and SIM cards from their possession.TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: RAB members detained four persons with drugs in separate drives in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Tuesday and Monday.In a drive, RAB members arrested three persons along with yaba tablets in Teknaf Upazila on Tuesday afternoon.The detained persons are Truck Driver Monwar Hossain, 32, Minhazul Abedin Fahim, 20 and Noor Alam, 49.On information that a consignment of yaba tablets will be smuggled by a truck, a team of RAB set up a check post in front of Baraitali RAB Camp and started searching vehicles halting them on road.At one stage of searching, several people jumped from a truck and tried to flee away. But, the RAB team chased them and nabbed them.The elite force members also recovered 4,660 yaba tablets searching their bodies.Confirming the matter, Teknaf Model PS OC Pradip Kumar Das said the RAB, later, handed over them over to the PS after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.In another drive, RAB members detained a man along with 9,860 yaba tablets in in the upazila on Monday afternoon. The detainee is identified as Abdul Aziz, 32, a resident of Lombabil Ghonar Para. On information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kanchar Para and West Maheshkhali Para of Whykong Union.Sensing presence of the team, three to four persons managed to flee the scene. But, the RAB force detained Aziz with the yaba tablets wrapped with a polythene bag. Abdul Aziz has been shifted to Teknaf Model PS after filling a case.A hunt is on to arrest the others.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A youth was arrested with yaba tablets in Lalmohan Municipal Town of the district on Monday. Arrested person is Md Arif Hossain, 25, son of Jafar Hawlader of the municipality.Local sources said a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Mahabub Ali conducted a drive in Western Para area of the municipality at noon and arrested Arif with five yaba tablets.A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Lalmohan PS in this connection, said PS OC Mir Khairul Kabir.KURIGRAM: Six persons were arrested with drugs in separate incidents in Nageshwari and Bhurungamari upazilas of the district in two days.RAB members detained three persons along with 37 kilograms of hemp in Nageshwari Upazila on Monday night.The detained persons are Maidul Islam, 30, a resident Anantapur Village in Fulbari Upazila, Sabuj Mia, 28, of Sarkarpara Village and Liton Mia, of Shobharkuti Village in Sadar Upazila.On information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Dhonipagla area under Santoshpur Union of the upazila, and arrested them.The elite force also recovered the hemp from their possession.Confirming the matter, Nageshwari PS OC Rawshan Kabir said the RAB, later, handed over them to the PS after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.On the other hand, police arrested three persons including a school teacher with 26 yaba tablets from a house in Naleya Village of Bhurungamari Upazila on Sunday.The arrested persons are: Primary School Teacher Nikhil Chowdhury, 40, son of late Shamsul Haque Chowdhury of Kamat Angaria Village, Saju Mia, 30, son of Bacchu Mia, and Ershad Hossain, 25, son of Showkat Ali of Naleya Village.Bhurungamari PS OC Md Atiar Rahman confirmed the incident.ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police detained three young men including a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) along with yaba tablets in Atrai Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.The detainees are Sohel Rana, vice-president of upazila unit BCL, Tanvir Ahmed Prince, 23, former education and study circle secretary of the unit, and Jonayed Hossain Desha, 23.Atrai PS OC Moslem Uddin Mondal said on information, police detained them from Mirapur area with 70 yaba tablets.They have been operating drug business in the area for a long time, the OC added.A case under Narcotics Control Act has been filed with the PS in this connection.KISHOREGANJ: RAB members arrested a woman with 1,160 yaba tablets in the district on Saturday.The arrested person is Roksana Begum Rima, 30, wife of Rafiqul Islam of Sonarampur Village in Ashuganj Upazila of Brahmanbaria District.Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said RAB members conducted a drive in Kamalpur Bus Stand area of Bhairab Upazila in the district in the afternoon and arrested her with yaba tablets.A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Bhairab Model Police Station in this connection.RAJSHAHI: RAB members have arrested a youth along with heroin worth Taka one crore from the city on Saturday.Arrested Robin, 19, is the son of Kamrul Islam, a resident of Hazrapukur area in the city.In a press release issued on Sunday, said the elite force, in a drive on Saturday, RAB arrested the youth from Bansher Adda area.The press release said one kilogram of heroin, worth Taka one crore, was seized from the possession of Robin.An auto-rickshaw and mobile phone set were also seized during the drive.RANGAMATI: Members of Anti Narcotics Department arrested two persons with 100 yaba tablets in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Saturday.The arrested persons are Md Ibrahim, 25, a resident of Shantirhat of Patia, and Biplob Hossainm, 28, of Raujan.Deputy Director (DD) of Anti Narcotics Department Mizanur Rahman Sharif said on information, they conducted a drive in a hotel of Kawkhali Upazila in the morning and arrested the duo with yaba tablets.A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kotwali Police Station in this connection.The drive aganst drugs will be continued, the DD added.