Corona patients suffer for lack of X-ray machine at Kamalnagar





Only one analogue machine is there which has been out of order for a long time as there is no technician.

The 50-bed hospital has been failed to give proper treatment to COVID-19 patients due to the machine as the X-ray generator is important for them.

The hospital sources said the analogue X-ray machine has been set up in 2002, but it became useless as the technician was transferred to another.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Abu Taher said a 20-bed isolation ward has been set up for the corona patients. The X-ray machine is needed for them. But they are not given proper treatment for lack of it.























KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, June 4: Coronavirus patients have been suffering a lot for want of a X-ray machine at Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex in the district.Only one analogue machine is there which has been out of order for a long time as there is no technician.The 50-bed hospital has been failed to give proper treatment to COVID-19 patients due to the machine as the X-ray generator is important for them.The hospital sources said the analogue X-ray machine has been set up in 2002, but it became useless as the technician was transferred to another.Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Abu Taher said a 20-bed isolation ward has been set up for the corona patients. The X-ray machine is needed for them. But they are not given proper treatment for lack of it.