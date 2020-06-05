|
Corona patients suffer for lack of X-ray machine at Kamalnagar
|
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, June 4: Coronavirus patients have been suffering a lot for want of a X-ray machine at Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex in the district.
Only one analogue machine is there which has been out of order for a long time as there is no technician.
The 50-bed hospital has been failed to give proper treatment to COVID-19 patients due to the machine as the X-ray generator is important for them.
The hospital sources said the analogue X-ray machine has been set up in 2002, but it became useless as the technician was transferred to another.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Abu Taher said a 20-bed isolation ward has been set up for the corona patients. The X-ray machine is needed for them. But they are not given proper treatment for lack of it.