Four killed in road mishaps in two districts





BARISHAL: An old woman was killed and her husband was seriously injured in a road accident in Harinathpur Bazar area of Hizla Upazila in the district on Thursday Morning.

The deceased was identified as Marufa Begum, 60.

Her injured husband Samir Latia, 70, is now admitted to Hizla Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hizla Police Station (PS) Asim Kumer Sikder said a trolley hit the couple from back early morning, leaving Marufa dead on the spot and her husband injured.

MYMENSINGH: Three persons including a couple were killed in separate road accidents on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Akkas Ali, 55, his wife Kule Begum, 45, both were factory workers in Dhaka and hailing from Nalitabari Upazila of Sherpur, and Kamrul Islam, 32, an engineer at a pharmaceutical company in Hobirbari area of Bhaluka Upazila.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhoraduba Highway PS Md Hadiul Islam said Kule Begum died on the spot and Akkas Ali sustained critical injuries when their pick-up van was hit by a truck in Bhoraduba area on the highway at around 2.30am.

Later, Akkas Ali was rushed to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where he died, said the SI.

In a separate road accident, Kamrul Islam died on the spot when a truck knocked his motorbike from behind at around 7:30 am. Kamrul was hailing from Konabari in Bhaluka on way to his office, the SI added.

On information, police recovered the bodies and handed these over to their family members.

Separate unnatural death cases were filed with the PS in this connection.

















