Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:48 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondents

Four persons including two women were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Barishal and Mymensingh, in two days.
BARISHAL: An old woman was killed and her husband was seriously injured in a road accident in Harinathpur Bazar area of Hizla Upazila in the district on Thursday Morning.
The deceased was identified as Marufa Begum, 60.
 Her injured husband Samir Latia, 70, is now admitted to Hizla Upazila Health Complex.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hizla Police Station (PS) Asim Kumer Sikder said a trolley hit the couple from back early morning, leaving Marufa dead on the spot and her husband injured.
MYMENSINGH: Three persons including a couple were killed in separate road accidents on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday.  
 The deceased were identified as Akkas Ali, 55, his wife Kule Begum, 45, both were factory workers in Dhaka and hailing from Nalitabari Upazila of Sherpur, and Kamrul Islam, 32, an engineer at a pharmaceutical company in Hobirbari area of Bhaluka Upazila.
Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhoraduba Highway PS Md Hadiul Islam said Kule Begum died on the spot and Akkas Ali sustained critical injuries when their pick-up van was hit by a truck in Bhoraduba area on the highway at around 2.30am.
Later, Akkas Ali was rushed to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where he died, said the SI.
In a separate road accident, Kamrul Islam died on the spot when a truck knocked his motorbike from behind at around 7:30 am. Kamrul was hailing from Konabari in Bhaluka on way to his office, the SI added.
 On information, police recovered the bodies and handed these over to their family members.
Separate unnatural death cases were filed with the PS in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
41 lakh distressed families get govt relief in Khulna Div
Housewife slaughtered at Rajarhat
Five drown in three dists
Whip Rahim’s mother-in-law buried
Minor found dead at Kalmakanda
Lightning kills two in two districts
Social distancing not maintained in Barishal passenger launches
Relief goods given to Amphan victims


Latest News
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Premier League agrees five substitutes for season restart
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft