

Nor’wester damages mango orchards in Thakurgaon

Mango and other trees collapsed in a huge number. Many houses were devastated. Vast crop lands became submerged.

Locals said a number of villages were vandalised. Trees got collapsed blocking road communications. In addition to mango trees, jackfruit and litchi plants were damaged. Many homeless people are living under the open sky.

Bappi of Uttar Goagaon Mahalla said, several maunds of mango dropped due to the wind making an estimated cost of around Tk 15 lakh. In addition, trees and homes were destroyed.

Mango orchard owner Saju said, "It caused me a loss of Tk 12-15 lakh. I've spent Tk 7-9 lakh to insecticide my orchard."

"I'm already indebted about Tk 10 lakh. If the government stands beside us, it can be an option to survive," he added.

An orchard caretaker, Banti informed, there are about 80-90 owners of mango orchards at Pirganj Upazila. About 800-900 maunds of mango got dropped.

Other farmers reported of serious damages to mangoes, litchis and jackfruits.

Also Boro paddy and maize fields suffered damages.

Pirganj Upazila Agriculture Officer SM Golam Sarwar said, "We've mango orchards in 11.50 hectre land. Of these, 25 hectres have been partly damaged. In addition, 15 days back, a list of the mango growers was sent to the Department of Agriculture Extension. The affected farmers can contact us. Their names shall be included."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Rejaul Karim said, "I've talked to the agriculture officers. They are making list of the victims. If necessary, I'll also go to the field."

Meanwhile, many people turned workless due to corona impact. Additionally, the Nor'wester has devastated village life. The pathless mango farmers demanded incentives and allowances from the government.

















