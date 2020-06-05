Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:48 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Nor’wester damages mango orchards in Thakurgaon

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

Nor’wester damages mango orchards in Thakurgaon

Nor’wester damages mango orchards in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, June 4: Causing a greater damage to mango orchards, Nor'wester recently lashed villages in different areas of Purganj Upazila including Bhemtia, Birhali, Bhelaroir, Chaporh and Malancha in the district.
Mango and other trees collapsed in a huge number. Many houses were devastated. Vast crop lands became submerged.
Locals said a number of villages were vandalised. Trees got collapsed blocking road communications. In addition to mango trees, jackfruit and litchi plants were damaged. Many homeless people are living under the open sky.
Bappi of Uttar Goagaon Mahalla said, several maunds of mango dropped due to the wind making an estimated cost of around Tk 15 lakh. In addition, trees and homes were destroyed.
Mango orchard owner Saju said, "It caused me a loss of Tk 12-15 lakh. I've spent Tk 7-9 lakh to  insecticide my orchard."
"I'm already indebted about Tk 10 lakh. If the government stands beside us, it can be an option to survive," he added.
An orchard caretaker, Banti informed, there are about 80-90 owners of mango orchards at Pirganj Upazila. About 800-900 maunds of mango got dropped.
Other farmers reported of serious damages to mangoes, litchis and jackfruits.
Also Boro paddy and maize fields suffered damages.  
Pirganj Upazila Agriculture Officer SM Golam Sarwar said, "We've mango orchards in 11.50 hectre land. Of these, 25 hectres have been partly damaged. In addition, 15 days back, a list of the mango growers was sent to the Department of Agriculture Extension. The affected farmers can contact us. Their names shall be included."
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Rejaul Karim said, "I've talked to the agriculture officers. They are making list of the victims. If necessary, I'll also go to the field."
 Meanwhile, many people turned workless due to corona impact. Additionally, the Nor'wester has devastated village life. The pathless mango farmers demanded incentives and allowances from the government.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
41 lakh distressed families get govt relief in Khulna Div
Housewife slaughtered at Rajarhat
Five drown in three dists
Whip Rahim’s mother-in-law buried
Minor found dead at Kalmakanda
Lightning kills two in two districts
Social distancing not maintained in Barishal passenger launches
Relief goods given to Amphan victims


Latest News
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Premier League agrees five substitutes for season restart
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft