

C-19 infection spiralling

The infection rate is gradually increasing as most people are not following the health directives of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

C-19 infection spiralling

It is seen that the people in general are not using facemasks, hand gloves or maintaining social distance, vital to stopping the spread of the deadly virus. It seems that people have become used to the presence of the virus though it is spreading fast.

A statistic says that infection rate is increasing drastically in recent days.

New cases and death in the last seven days due to coronavirus infection is as follows: On June 2, 2,911 cases and 37 deaths, June 1, 2,381 cases and 22 deaths, May 31, 2,545 cases and 40 deaths, May 30, 1,764 cases and 28 deaths, May 29, 2,523 cases and 23 deaths, May 28, 2,029 cases and 15 death and on May 27, 1,541 cases and 22 deaths.

Asked about the people's carelessness, Dr ASM Alamgir, IEDCR Principal Scientific Officer, said, "People have no idea of the killer instinct of the coronavirus. They took the virus lightly but it can be their biggest mistake and seriously affect their family and many other families."

"It's not only the responsibility of the government to make people aware but non-government organizations have some responsibilities also. But what are they doing?" he asked.

Alamgir added, "People should abide by the health directives for their own sake and for the interest of their families."

According to the DGHS, on Tuesday, 14,950 samples were collected and some 12,704 samples were tested in 52 labs across the country. The number of total infections stood at 52,445.









Besides, the total death toll from the deadly virus rose to 709 as 37 more deaths were reported on Tuesday, which is the second highest daily death toll.

At different hospitals, 28 patients died and nine succumbed to the virus at home.

A total of 11,120 patients have recovered from the virus so far in the country with newly cured 523 patients in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, 21 per cent coronavirus infected patients have recovered and some 1.35 per cent died. However, the infection rate has been 22.91 per cent on Tuesday. On the third day of lifting of the lockdown, the country has crossed the 50,000 mark of confirmed Covid-19 cases while it also reported the highest single-day spike of 2,911 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday.The infection rate is gradually increasing as most people are not following the health directives of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The district wise detection of coronavirus patients are as follows: Dhaka 16,688, Chattogram 2,441, Narayanganj 2,147, Gazipur 1,065, Cumilla 846, Munshiganj 757, Cox's Bazar 734, Noakhali 626, Mymensingh 491, Rangpur 427, Sylhet 347, Kishoreganj 233, Gopalganj 233, Faridpur 223, Feni 216, Netrakona 212, Jamalpur 205, Narshingdi 181, Naogaon 179, Habiganj 168, Jashore 148, Dinajpur 143, Manikganj 142, Laksmipur 141, Joypurhat 140, Bagura 137, Chandpur 127, Madaripur 124, Shariatpur 120, Sunamganj 120, B'Baria 116, Moulovi Bazar 100, Nilphamari 100, Chuadanga 93, Rajbari 88, Sherpur 87, Patuakhali 82, Khulna 76, Rajshahi 71, Barishal 70, Kurigram 68, Kushtia 68, Barguna 67, Rangmati 65, Chapainawabganj 62,Thakurgaon 61, Natore 58, Tangail 52, Jhenaidah 50, Panchagar 49, Gaibandha 48, Satkhira 46, Pabna 45, Khagrachhari 42, Lalmonirhat 38, Bandarban 36, Bagerhat 35, Sirajganj 35, Jhalakathi 30, Narail 26, Meherpur 25, Pirojpur 25 and the lowest in Magura 24.It is seen that the people in general are not using facemasks, hand gloves or maintaining social distance, vital to stopping the spread of the deadly virus. It seems that people have become used to the presence of the virus though it is spreading fast.A statistic says that infection rate is increasing drastically in recent days.New cases and death in the last seven days due to coronavirus infection is as follows: On June 2, 2,911 cases and 37 deaths, June 1, 2,381 cases and 22 deaths, May 31, 2,545 cases and 40 deaths, May 30, 1,764 cases and 28 deaths, May 29, 2,523 cases and 23 deaths, May 28, 2,029 cases and 15 death and on May 27, 1,541 cases and 22 deaths.Asked about the people's carelessness, Dr ASM Alamgir, IEDCR Principal Scientific Officer, said, "People have no idea of the killer instinct of the coronavirus. They took the virus lightly but it can be their biggest mistake and seriously affect their family and many other families.""It's not only the responsibility of the government to make people aware but non-government organizations have some responsibilities also. But what are they doing?" he asked.Alamgir added, "People should abide by the health directives for their own sake and for the interest of their families."According to the DGHS, on Tuesday, 14,950 samples were collected and some 12,704 samples were tested in 52 labs across the country. The number of total infections stood at 52,445.Besides, the total death toll from the deadly virus rose to 709 as 37 more deaths were reported on Tuesday, which is the second highest daily death toll.At different hospitals, 28 patients died and nine succumbed to the virus at home.A total of 11,120 patients have recovered from the virus so far in the country with newly cured 523 patients in the last 24 hours.At the same time, 21 per cent coronavirus infected patients have recovered and some 1.35 per cent died. However, the infection rate has been 22.91 per cent on Tuesday.