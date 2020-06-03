Cyclone Nisarga to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat





NEW DELHI, June 2: Cyclonic storm Nisarga which has turned into a depression in the Arabian Sea, will hit Maharashtra and Gujarat today. This cyclonic storm could be the first tropical cyclone in 129 years to hit Maharashtra in the month of June.At the moment, the storm is brewing in the Arabian sea near Lakshadweep. The India Meteorological Depart-ment (IMD) had earlierissued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane and a red alert for Palgarh. This threat comes at a time when the state of Maharashtra is already struggling with a dramatic rise in its number of coronavirus cases - already past the 70,000 mark.Last month, a powerful cyclone that tore through the eastern state of West Bengal caused damage of 1 trillion rupees ($13 billion) to infrastructure and crops and killed more than 100 people in India and Bangladesh.The western coast which includes one of India's most densely populated cities like, Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan- Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, Palghar, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar is bracing for a severe tropical cyclonic storm, something it has never seen in last 129 years. The IMD has warned the cyclone could make landfall along the 260-km stretch between Maharashtra's Raigad to Daman. A high alert has been issued in Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas. -REUTERS