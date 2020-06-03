Govt officers need not attend office full time





At the same time, at least 50 per cent other officials and employees will be

allowed to connect with the office virtually. If necessary the other officials and employees will also be connected with the officials digitally.

The Public Administration Ministry has issued a circular recently with the directives and forwarded it to all ministries and division to comply with.

Preferring anonymity, an additional secretary of the Public Administration Ministry on Tuesday said that those who will come to office by 9:00am will not need to stay in office till 5:00pm. If they can complete their work within two hours, they will leave the office. The offices were asked to stay alert of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak. At the same time, pregnant women, elderly and sick people were asked not to attend offices during the period.

The decision was taken so that public servants and employees are not infected with the deadly virus during the period.









According to PA Ministry officials, at least 70 civil administration officials and employees of the government are infected with the deadly disease while two in service and one retired officials has died of the disease.





The government offices will be operated with only 25 per cent officials and employees following their own duty roaster every day. However, the officials and employees will be allowed to leave offices after two hours, if they complete their work by that time or if they do not have any other work.At the same time, at least 50 per cent other officials and employees will beallowed to connect with the office virtually. If necessary the other officials and employees will also be connected with the officials digitally.The Public Administration Ministry has issued a circular recently with the directives and forwarded it to all ministries and division to comply with.Preferring anonymity, an additional secretary of the Public Administration Ministry on Tuesday said that those who will come to office by 9:00am will not need to stay in office till 5:00pm. If they can complete their work within two hours, they will leave the office. The offices were asked to stay alert of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak. At the same time, pregnant women, elderly and sick people were asked not to attend offices during the period.The decision was taken so that public servants and employees are not infected with the deadly virus during the period.According to PA Ministry officials, at least 70 civil administration officials and employees of the government are infected with the deadly disease while two in service and one retired officials has died of the disease.