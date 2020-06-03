Video
Wednesday, 3 June, 2020, 4:39 AM
Trump threatens to send army to end unrest

Published : Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

WASHINGTON, June 2: President Donald Trump vowed to order a military crackdown on once-in-a-generation violent protests gripping the United States, saying he was sending thousands of troops onto the streets of the capital and threatening to deploy soldiers to states unable to regain control.
The dramatic escalation came a week after the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed when a white police officer knelt on his neck, leading to the worst civil unrest in decades in New York, Los Angeles and dozens of other American cities.




In the Midwest, police were early Tuesday trying to bring the city of St Louis under control after a night of looting and violence in which four officers were shot, police chief Colonel John Hayden said, adding their injuries were not life-threatening.
After being criticized for his silence on the worsening crisis, Trump struck a martial tone in a nationwide address on Monday from the White House garden, as police fired tear gas on peaceful protesters outside the fence.     -AFP


coronavirus update


