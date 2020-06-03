Submit probe reports on United Hospital fire on June 14





The authorities of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), Fire Service and Civil Defence Authority, Criminal

Investigation Department of Police and the authorities of United Hospital have been asked to submit their reports to the court by June 14.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order after a virtual hearing on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Niaz Mohammad Mahbub on May 30, seeking the court's directives on the authorities concerned to give Tk 5 crore to each victim's family, and to take necessary actions against the persons responsible for the incident.

Lawyer Muntasir Uddin Ahmed, accompanied by a lawyer Shahida Sultana appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state.

On May 26, five people, including three coronavirus infected patients, were killed in a fire that broke out at the corona isolation unit at United Hospital in the capital's Gulshan.



















The High Court (HC) on Tuesday asked four authorities concerned to submit separate probe reports on the deadly fire at the corona isolation unit at United Hospital that left five patients dead on May 27.The authorities of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), Fire Service and Civil Defence Authority, CriminalInvestigation Department of Police and the authorities of United Hospital have been asked to submit their reports to the court by June 14.The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order after a virtual hearing on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Niaz Mohammad Mahbub on May 30, seeking the court's directives on the authorities concerned to give Tk 5 crore to each victim's family, and to take necessary actions against the persons responsible for the incident.Lawyer Muntasir Uddin Ahmed, accompanied by a lawyer Shahida Sultana appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state.On May 26, five people, including three coronavirus infected patients, were killed in a fire that broke out at the corona isolation unit at United Hospital in the capital's Gulshan.