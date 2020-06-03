Biman cancels all domestic flights for passenger shortage

A day after resuming its operation on domestic routes, Biman Bangladesh Airlines cancelled all flights on three domestic routes for Tuesday due to passenger shortage.

This was confirmed through SMS.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) had announced operating two flights each on Dhaka-Chattogram and

Dhaka-Sylhet and three on Dhaka-Syedpur routes from June 1.

The Biman sources said the number of flights will be reduced from Wednesday. One flight will be operated on each Sylhet and Chattogram routes and two on Syedpur route.

Biman is also contemplating to reduce the ticket fare, the source added.






