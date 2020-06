bangladesh

* 37 more die, total 709

* 2,911 new infected, total 52,445

* Samples tested in 24 hours - 12,704

* Of the deceased, 33 were male and four were female

* 388 put under isolation in 24 hours

* Total recovery rate is 21pc, mortality rate is 1.35pc

* First Rohingya man's death reported

World

* Total active cases - 6,400,055

* Total deaths - 378,068

* Recovery- 2,930,678