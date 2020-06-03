ECNEC okays Tk 24.92b C-19 response projects





The two Covid-19 related projects are 'Covid-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness Project' involving Tk 1,127.52 crore, and 'Covid-19 Response Emergency Assistance Project' worth Tk 1,364.56 crore, to tatalling Tk 2,492.08 crore

(24.92billion)

The approval came from the 23rd ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year held at the NEC Conference Room with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The Prime Minister presided over the meeting through webinar from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Two projects with special approval of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB) have been okayed to fight the coronavirus crisis in the country, Planning Minister MA Mannan told a virtual press conference after the meeting.

"The Prime Minister has suggested installing at least 10 ICU beds at every district hospital," he said.

"The total estimated cost of those 10 approved projects is Tk 16,276.03 crore. Of the cost, Tk 14,401.52 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh (GoB) portion while the rest Tk 1,881.97 crore as project assistance,"he added.

Four out of the 10 approved projects actually got approval earlier, Mannan said, adding: "But, we placed these four projects before the ECNEC meeting for formal approval alongside six other projects."

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Health Services Division will implement the two Covid-19 related projects from April 2020 to June 2023.

The Planning Minister said, "Although these two Covid-19 related projects were approved earlier, today's meeting did not make any amendment to these two projects."

Mannan said during the approval of the two Covid-19 projects, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed the need for enhancing oxygen supply to hospitals and having ICU unit in every district hospital.

Besides, the ECNEC meeting cleared four other fresh projects and revised four old projects.

The new projects are the 7th phase of the mosque-based child and mass education program involving Tk 3,128.43 crore; making crops production more profitable through innovation of agricultural machinery and appropriate technology project with Tk 56 crore; Production, processing and distribution of good quality spice seeds project with Tk 60.50 crore; and project on development of drainage system of polder 1, 2, 6-8 and extension of 6-8 in Satkhira district with Tk 475.26 crore.























