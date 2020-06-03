No new taxes in next budget for Covid-19 fallout





There are various incentives including income tax exemption and reduction of corporate tax to provide relief to the people and boost the private sector due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Finance Ministry sources said.

The sources said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will place the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 in the National parliament on June 11.

According to sources, the Finance Ministry will take into account the plight of the commoners due to the outbreak of coronavirus. As a result, the income tax exemption will increase.

At the same time, there is a proposal to reduce the tax rate for them. At present, the personal tax-free income limit is Tk 2.5 lakh.

The annual tax-free income limit is likely increase to Tk 3 lakh.

At the same time, the tax rate is also being changed in different sectors.

The sources said that the government will reduce the tax rate of ordinary taxpayers. The current marginal taxpayer's tax rate is 10 per cent.

Sources said that there is a proposal to reduce the corporate tax rate to 5 per cent in the upcoming budget.

However, other levels of tax rates remain unchanged. At present income tax is levied at five levels of the income of the person.

If the income is more than Tk 2.5 lakh, tax has to be paid at the rate of 10 per cent. The maximum tax rate is 30 per cent.

The number of 10 per cent tax payer is higher.

Sources said that in the upcoming financial year, the revenue collection target through the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been estimated at Tk 330,000 crore, which is 1.5 per cent more than the original budget of the current financial year.

Of this, Tk 126,000 crore will come from VAT, Tk 1.5 lakh crore from income tax and Tk 95,752 crore from import duty.

The government has set the total revenue target for the fiscal year (2019-20) at 377,810 crore, including both tax and non-tax revenue.

Tax officials said it would be difficult to meet even the revised target in the present situation since lockdown has brought economic activities of the country to a standstill while disrupting trade with the rest of the world.

Sources said that the government is going to plan a big budget of Tk 560,000 crore for the next fiscal year (2020-2021).

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the Finance Ministry will give priority to coronavirus projects and agriculture sector in the upcoming fiscal year.

The sources said that as much as Tk 95, 619 crore will be spent from the next budget on the implementation of the incentive package announced by the government.

The budget is announced in parliament in the first week of June every year and passed in late June.

The Tk 523,190 crore national budget for the ongoing fiscal year was announced in parliament on June 30 last year with the theme 'Bangladesh on a Pathway to Prosperity: Time is Ours, Time for Bangladesh.'

Meanwhile, the National Economic Council (NEC) recently approved the Annual Development Programme (ADP) involving Tk 205,145 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal year with focus on transport, education, health and agriculture sectors.

An amount of Tk 9,466 crore has been allocated for autonomous entities and the whole size of the ADP will be Tk 214,611 crore with this amount.

Of the Tk 205,145 crore, an amount of Tk 134,643 crore will come from internal sources while Tk 70,502 from foreign sources.















