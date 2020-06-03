Video
We will go ahead overcoming all hurdles: PM

Published : Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said COVID-19 has slowed economic advancement of the country to some extent but the nation will step forward defying all hurdles.
COVID-19 has slowed  economic advancement to some extent that might  delay country's graduation to a developing nation in the stipulated time, she said adding, "These days of COVID-19 will not last forever. We will be able to step forward defying all hurdles."
The Prime Minister said this while speaking at the Executive Committee on National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting held at NEC conference room. She attended the meeting through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.
"The way Bangladesh was advancing economically we had our hopes that while celebrating  Mujib Borsha in 2020 and Golden Jubilee of the Independence in 2021 we will be able to reduce the rate of poverty and put the country in a higher dignified level in the world through making it developing country. But due to COVID-19 that pace of advancement has been slowed slightly," she said.
Sheikh Hasina urged all to discharge their respective responsibilities maintaining appropriate health guidelines so that people of the country do not suffer. "Because, we always think for them," she added.
She said that not only Bangladesh the whole world is in a stagnant situation due to the COVID-19 and every country has been affected by this deadly virus.
"We were planning and implementing our economic programmes very well planned way, through regular meetings we were approving our projects and implementing those, as a result the country got a pace in economic advancement," she said adding due to  COVID-29 pandemic everything across the globe has come to a standstill.
The Prime Minister urged all to follow the health guidelines in every step of life to protect themselves and their nearest and dearest ones as well as the neighbours.
"We will sincerely try to ensure protection of others (from this COVID-19)," she said.
Sheikh Hasina while talking about gradual opening of economic and other activities in the country said that the government took the step for the convenience of the general people of the country.
"We took the decision so that common people can continue and roll their livelihood," she said.




The government has opened all public and private offices from Sunday while approved plying of mass transports from Monday provided by all will follow the health guidelines to keep themselves protected from  deadly COVID-19.    -UNB


