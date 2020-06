KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, June 2: Police on Monday night recovered the half decomposed body of an unidentified youth from the Meghna River in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district.

Police said locals informed them when found the floating body in the evening.

Being informed, a team of the law-enforcers recovered the body of the young man, aged about 30, said Officer-in-Charge of Kamalnagar Police Station Mohammad Nurul Absar.